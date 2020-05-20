Nearly Half Of Canadians Can’t Tell COVID-19 Facts From Conspiracy Theories

Telling fact from fiction isn’t as easy for many Canadians as you may think – as nearly half can’t tell the difference.

Carleton University published a survey that found almost 50% of Canadians believe at least one COVID-19 conspiracy theory. While 26% believe the virus is Chinese-engineered and came from a lab.

A Carleton University journalism professor Josh Greenberg told Global News that this belief in myths is partially due to memes and apps.

He said bits of information are spread through apps, like Instagram and TikTok, without giving enough context. Ideas take route from there and people tend to spread misinformation.

“Increasingly, we get news from not only those sources but also dubious actors. Everyone is a news organization now,” said Greenberg.

It’s important to take note of where your news is coming from and ensure it is a credible source.

