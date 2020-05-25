Local Family Searching For Missing Dog After It Fell Over Lynn Canyon Waterfall

A Vancouver family is searching for their missing dog, after she fell over a Lynn Canyon waterfall.

The incident happened Saturday, when the dog was playing in the water, near the suspension bridge. The dog, Maya, then got swept under a current and fell over the waterfall.

The North Vancouver Fire Rescue is asking hikers to look out for the nine-year-old golden retriever. The dog has a micro-chip and is a strong swimmer, the family said.

Family and friends have been searching for Maya since Saturday, but said they haven’t been successful yet.

The North Vancouver fire department is asking the public to contact them with any information.

