Police Release Last Confirmed Sighting of Missing Senior Jarnail Sanghera

Delta police have released surveillance footage of the last confirmed sighting of Jarnail Sanghera.

The 88-year-old man was reported missing on the morning of Friday, May 15th from his residence near Nordel Way and 116 Street in North Delta.

Jarnail Sanghera is described as a South Asian man, 5’8” tall with a slim build and a long grey beard. Sanghera was last seen wearing a sky blue turban, dark grey Quartet zip-up jacket over a plaid shirt, dark grey jogging pants with a white stripes across the thigh area, and black running shoes. According to police, Sanghera suffers from dementia and is diabetic.

Jarnail Sanghera Witnesses

Investigators have released surveillance video to the public in an effort in an effort to identify three individuals who may be the last people known to have seen Mr. Sanghera on May 15.

“The three individuals crossed paths with our missing person on May 15th 2020 at 9:07 am in the 8900 blk of 112th St.,” says Cris Leykauf, spokesperson for Delta Police. “In the video you can see there is a couple walking behind our missing and a person who walks directly past Mr. SANGHERA. Police would like to speak to all three individuals to determine if they might have any information about the route he was taking.”

Police add that Mr. Sanghera was also spotted in the 9200 block of 112th St. at 9:15 am, heading northbound towards 92A Ave.

Police additionally request that anyone who was driving in the area of 8900-9200 block of 112th street around 9 am, May 15, and who has dash cam footage, to please review that footage.

Missing Senior

Family and friends of Jarnail Sanghera have created an Instagram page with frequent updates on the situation. According to the page, the last confirmed sighting of Mr. Sanghera was outside Tidewaters Pub on 10190 River Road, heading towards Nordel Way.

If you have any tips the whereabouts of Jarnail Sanghera, please contact police and quote File tip number 20-10726.

