Krispy Kreme Is Giving Out Free Donuts For St. Patrick’s Day

Emma Gregory | @ekbg_26 | March 16, 2022
Photo: @krispykreme / Instagram

If St. Patrick had been alive today, he could have wanted you to drive to Delta for a free donut. Regardless of the saint’s wishes, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, Krispy Kreme will be handing out free donuts.

All you must do when you visit the singular Kreme location in Delta on March 16 and/or 17, is wear green.

That is the only charge for one free O’riginal green glazed donut.

The store is open from 9 a.m. – 9 p.m. daily at 7153 120th Street.

