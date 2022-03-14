The Fraser Valley Just Got a New Spot For Popular Gourmet Cinnamon Buns

Chilliwack’s popular gourmet cinnamon buns bakery has opened a new location in Abbotsford. The new SinAmen Bun Co. officially opened on March 2nd, and sold out of buns for its initial two days.

RELATED: Vancouver Just Got A New Bakery And It Serves Twisted Korean Donuts

Some of the opening week flavours included Black Forest, Vanilla Chai and Wildberry.

The Chilliwack and Abbotsford location both serve the same buns; however, the menu changes every week.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SinAmen Bun Co. (@sinamenbunco)

SinAmen also serves drinks, gelato, and hot dogs (for which they even have a vegan option).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SinAmen Bun Co. (@sinamenbunco)

The Abbotsford spot is located at 110 – 2603 West Railway Street.

You Might Also Like:

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.