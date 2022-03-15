Where To Drink Green Beer In Vancouver On St. Patrick’s Day

Whether you’re Irish or consider yourself to be an honorary one, St. Patrick’s Day is always a good time.

And after two years of COVID-19 restrictions, this will be the first St. Patrick’s Day that feels like the old times (AKA 2019).

Get into the spirit by drinking a pint (or two, or three…) of green beer at one of these Vancouver pubs.

Where To Get Green Beer In Vancouver On St. Patrick’s Day

Brewhall

This hot spot will have green beer for the occasion. Get your fill of Kilkenny or Guinness. And they will also have a beer and shot combo for $16, an Irish-themed Whiskey flight and DJs from 4 p.m. until late.

Address: 97 E 2nd Avenue

Dublin Crossing

Not only will this place be serving green beer, but they’ll also be serving green cocktails. And they’ll be having live music for most of the day and some incredible Irish dancing performances at 4 p.m. and 7:45 p.m. You definitely won’t want to miss out on this party.

Address: 466 SW Marine Drive

Blarney Stone

This place might make you feel like you’re in Ireland, but it’s actually in the heart of Gastown. It’s hosting a St. Patrick’s Day Festival, complete with green beer, live bands (all day), Celtic dancers and of course, a DJ.

Address: 216 Carrall Street

The Fountainhead Pub

This beloved neighbourhood pub in the West End will also be serving green beer. They have Guinness, as well as a variety of other beers to suit your liking. And they’ve got lots of comfort food pub grub to make you feel right at home.

Address: 1025 Davie Street

London Pub

Discover this pub in Chinatown, on the edge of Strathcona at the corner of Main and Georgia. Ask for some green dye for your beer to kick off the festivities. Get pints of Kilkenny for $8.50 or pints of Guinness for $9 (or $7.25 during Happy Hour from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.)

Address: 700 Main Street

