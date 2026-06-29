Canada Soccer House has made its way to The Shipyards in North Vancouver to celebrate soccer’s biggest moment with interactive activations, watch parties, and delicious food!

What’s even more exciting is that Hellmann’s is the official Condiments Partner of Canada Soccer, and they’re bringing some mayo-powered match day energy directly to you at the festivities from June 11 to July 7!

Canada Soccer House North Vancouver

Uber Eats Canada Soccer House North Vancouver is your free, official fan destination of Canada Soccer. Open on select days, this event is gathering the energy and excitement of the tournament outside of the stadium.

And with Hellmann’s at the helm of the festivities’ flavours, you won’t be short of deliciousness while you’re busy celebrating. You find them at tailgates, backyard barbecues, and parties all across the country, and now, they’re here at Canada Soccer House North Vancouver. There’s a good reason why Hellmann’s is Canada’s #1 mayonnaise brand!

“The Canada Soccer Burger is a true celebration of Canadian flavours from coast-to-coast,” said Harsh Pant, Senior Brand Manager, Hellmann’s. “Whether it’s enjoying mayo on fries or firing up the BBQ on game day with friends and family, we’re excited to help Canadians create new traditions and celebrate an unforgettable summer of soccer.”

Wondering what you can expect from Canada Soccer House and Hellmann’s? We cover everything you need to know and how you can add the iconic Hellmann’s mayo to your game-day rituals.

What to Expect

At Canada Soccer House, cheer on Team Canada, check out all the games, and embrace being part of the crowd.



Play Zones : Fans of all ages can put their football skills to the test with these high-energy play zones. See if you’re on par with the best of the best and win some amazing prizes.

Interactive Activations : Take part in immersive, interactive activations throughout the venue, with the chance to win prizes from an array of Canada Soccer partners. They’re bringing the beautiful game to life in all sorts of fun, engaging ways.

Exclusive Merch : Commemorate the day with some exclusive merchandise, at retail pop-ups, hosted by EB Games.

Unbeatable Vibes : Electric energy, nonstop partying, and endless fun. Canada Soccer House knows exactly how to celebrate soccer’s biggest moment!

To top all the fun off, Hellmann’s is teaming up with BOBs Breakfast or Burgers in Vancouver to serve up their own spin on the Canada Soccer Burger. This local version comes stacked with Canadian bacon, a maple barbecue glaze, Hickory Sticks, and Hellmann’s Real Mayo, giving fans a true north take on a match-day burger.

And with many of football’s biggest winning countries eating their fries with mayo or mayo-based sauces, now’s your chance to taste a real winning flavour.

Canada Soccer House Schedule

June 11: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

June 12: 10:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

June 13: 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 a.m.

June 17: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

June 18: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

June 20: 12:00 p.m. – 12:00 a.m.

June 21: 11:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

June 23: 12:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m.

June 24: 10:00 a.m. – 9:00 p.m.

June 26: 11:00 a.m. – 11:00 p.m.

June 28: 10:00 a.m. – 3 p.m.



July 1: 9:00 a.m. – 10:00 p.m.

July 2: 12:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m.

July 7: 11:00 a.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Before you go, do note that while admission is free, fans are encouraged to arrive early to beat the crowds. Also, don’t forget to pre-register! Since these events do have limited capacity, it’s best to secure your spot ahead of time.

This summer, celebrate in the most delicious way possible at one of North Vancouver’s most exciting venues. Hellmann’s and Canada Soccer House are making this a summer to remember!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: Select dates between June 11 to July 7, 2026

📍 Location: The Shipyards, North Vancouver

🎟️ More Info: Canada Soccer House North Vancouver