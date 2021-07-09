This Magical Emerald Pool Is Only 1.5 Hours From Vancouver

Head off into the great outdoors to find this hidden gem that is just 1.5 hours away from Vancouver.

Lower Gold Creek Falls is nestled in the serene Golden Ears Provincial Park in Maple Ridge and it’s home to a pristine emerald pool.

However, swimming is not advised in the area as it’s too dangerous. But you can still marvel at all the natural beauty the region has to offer.

It’s also the perfect place to hit the trails with the whole family.

The easy hike to reach the 10-metre high Lower Falls is only about 5.5 km round-trip with minimal elevation gain and it takes about two hours to complete.

You’ll also find a stunning beach area halfway to the falls, which is a great spot to set up a picnic or sunbathe for awhile before getting back out on the trail.

Lower Gold Creek Falls

Location: Find it in Golden Ears Provincial Park, Maple Ridge

