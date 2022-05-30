Local stargazers may be in for a special treat as a captivating Full Strawberry Moon is expected to shine bright across Canadian skies this June.

According to the Almanac, June’s full moon got its name from the “Algonquin tribes who knew it as a signal to gather the ripening fruit of wild strawberries”.

It’s also known as the Honey Moon, Mead Moon, and the Full Rose Moon in Europe. Despite its name, it’s not actually pink.

The full Moon for June rises early on the morning of Tuesday, June 14 at 4:52 a.m.

But of course, in order to get the best vantage point for this, you should go as far away from the city lights as you can get. Parks, remote and rural areas are typically better for catching a glimpse of this natural wonder.

Fingers crossed for clear skies!

