This Dreamy A-Frame Cottage In BC Is Perfect For a Quiet Nature Retreat

Once the province gives the go-ahead to non-essential travel, this might be the perfect escape for those seeking a escape in nature.

The charming Five Firs A-Frame can be found in the quaint area of Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast. It’s nestled under five large Fir trees (hence its name).

Built in 1972, the unique accommodation can sleep up to four guests with two bedrooms and one bathroom.

There is no one else on the property, so you can enjoy a quiet retreat in nature.

The Airbnb boasts an open-concept design with 25 foot ceilings, lots of natural light, a reading corner and a cozy loft bedroom.

Five Firs comes equipped with plenty to keep you entertained, including WiFi, a smart TV and classic board games. It also has a well-curated selection of books, vinyl records, yoga mats and an acoustic guitar.

Plus, it’s just a short walk away from the ocean and about a 10 minute drive from town. It’s also a 10 minute drive away from the Hidden Grove trails as well as Burnett Falls.

Where: Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast (exact location TBA when booking is confirmed)

Cost: Approximately $150 per night depending on dates selected

