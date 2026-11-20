Returning bigger and more joyfully unhinged than ever is the Weirdos Holiday Market for its 10-year anniversary!

This isn’t your average holiday market, but is instead a place that invites the strange, the offbeat, and the odd. Perfect for collectors of the bold and bizarre, this one-of-a-kind shopping experience is one you have to see to believe. The market takes place over two weekends, and offers guests twice the chance to soak up the weird and wonderful this season.

Weirdos Holiday Market 2026

You can expect over 80 artists and makers showcasing their wares, including plenty of new faces who will be joining the roster! Whether it’s your first time visiting or if you’ve been before, the Weirdos Holiday Market always has something fresh and unique to offer each year. It’s great not just for gift-hunting, but also for picking things out for yourself!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Weirdos Market (@weirdosmarket)

“Ten years ago, I started Weirdos because I wanted to make a space for artists who didn’t quite fit the traditional market mould. I had no idea we’d still be here a decade later, surrounded by so many wonderfully strange and talented people,” says Rachel Zottenberg, the market’s founder. “One of the loveliest things about Weirdos is that nobody has to explain themselves. The artists make what they love, and the people who show up love it just as fiercely. There’s something really beautiful about finding your people, and I get a little emotional thinking about that. Of course, just when I’m getting sentimental, someone shows me something they made that’s absolutely unhinged, and I remember exactly why we’re all here.”

For the adults, each weekend will be kicking off with the Friday Night Market. This 19+ event will be cheekier than the standard market, with R-rated oddities for grownups who like their art to be wild. On top of that, Stephen Hamm: Theremin Man will be there on both Friday nights, offering up unique live entertainment.

What To Expect

Curious about what’s going on at the market? Here’s a few things you can look forward to:

Photos with Weird Santa in a spooky mask

Photo-ops in Santa’s Big Pie Hole, a giant open-mouth photo booth

Sideshow spectacles from Neil E. Dee and his Danger Thrill Show

Tarot Card readings by Kat of the Real Witchery

Delicious treats from Punk Rock Pastries

And so much more! This year, head to the Weirdos Holiday Market for a shopping experience you won’t forget.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates

WEEKEND #1

Friday, December 4 (19+): 5 PM – 11 PM

Saturday, December 5: 12 PM – 7 PM

Sunday, December 6: 11 AM – 5 PM

WEEKEND #2

Friday, December 11 (19+): 5 PM – 11 PM

Saturday, December 12: 12 PM – 7 PM

Sunday, December 13: 11 AM – 5 PM

📍 Location: The Russian Hall

🎟️ Tickets are available at the door. To learn more, please visit them online.