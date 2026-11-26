The holidays are arriving, and that means all of Metro Vancouver is getting ready to celebrate– including Granville Island! From November 12, 2026 to January 3, 2027, Granville Island is transforming into a merry wonderland with Festiville, its debut holiday hub that offers local gift shopping, cozy dining, and plenty of entertainment that the whole family will love.

And with so much to do and see at Festiville, you definitely won’t want to miss a single bit of it. If you’re looking for how to have the perfect day at Granville Island, we’ve got you covered. From light displays to free movie screenings, here’s what you have to check out at Festiville.

Festiville

Key Dates And Events

Festiville’s giant Christmas tree will be lit on November 16 at 4:30 p.m. in the Chain & Forge courtyard. Other dates to mark include the Kids Market Christmas Craft Fair (November 15), Santa visits (November 28 to December 24), free Revue Stage movies on select dates through December 29, A Wonderheads Christmas Carol (December 2–27), Stuart Little (December 3–20), and holiday jazz performances on December 5, 11 and 13.

Holiday Shopping Made Local

The Made in BC Christmas Market will fill Granville Island Public Market from November 14 to January 3, with a rotating selection of B.C.-based artisans. Open daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the market features everything from artisanal food products and jewellery to art and one-of-a-kind finds. The Public Market will be closed on December 25, December 26 and January 1. The Net Loft will also be beautifully decorated, with local shops to explore.

Think quality, handmade presents, all created by local artists and artisans. Whether you’re looking for glittering ornaments, beautiful jewellery, or even pottery, you’ll be able to discover all sorts of treasures here.

A Festive Treat for Everyone

Once you’ve done some shopping, your next stop will be for a holiday treat. Depending on how hungry you are, you might want to hit up a waterfront restaurant to soak in those views for a relaxing meal. The newly renovated Chain & Forge building also features seven restaurant spaces, making it another stop to explore for a meal.

Grab a hot cocoa or a bowl of soup as you explore, or swing by Lee’s Donuts’ holiday takeout window, open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. nightly from December 1 to 31. If you’re short on time, several Public Market businesses, including Oyama Sausage, Benton Bros., Jackson’s Poultry, V&J Plants, Longliner Seafood and Terra Breads, take holiday pre-orders.

Taking in the Lights

Granville Island’s holiday light display will run island-wide from November 14 to January 3, with the lights on daily from 3 p.m. to 11 p.m. There’s no entrance fee, so visitors can take in the displays as they stroll around the island. A new tradition begins on November 16 at 4:30 p.m., when a giant Christmas tree will be lit in the courtyard of the Chain & Forge building.

Music, Movies, and Holiday Fun

Buskers will add a seasonal soundtrack to a stroll around the island. Families can also stop by Kids Market for its Christmas Craft Fair on November 15 or visit with Santa from November 28 to December 24.

The Revue Stage, a 200-seat theatre beside the Public Market, will host free holiday movie screenings on select dates. Upcoming films include National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation (December 1), Scrooge: A Christmas Carol (December 3), Love Actually (December 8), Miracle on 34th Street (December 10), It’s a Wonderful Life (December 14), White Christmas (December 16), The Polar Express (December 27) and Die Hard (December 29). Love Actually and Die Hard are for ages 18+. Reserve a free spot online, or drop in.

Ticketed holiday performances and live music are also on the schedule across Granville Island. Highlights include A Wonderheads Christmas Carol (December 2–27) at the Arts Club’s Lindsay Family Stage and Stuart Little (December 3–20) at Carousel Theatre for Young People. Check each venue’s listings for showtimes and tickets.

A Perfect Day at Festiville

Festiville is one holiday event that you won’t want to miss as it offers so many different ways to experience it. Whether you want to focus on shopping, trying new restaurants, or basking in the seasonal vibes, Festiville is the spot to do it.

Head to Granville Island through January 3, 2027, to celebrate the jolliest time of the year!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: November 12, 2026 – January 3, 2027

📍 Location: Granville Island

🎟️ More Info: Festiville at Granville Island