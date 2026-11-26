The holiday season is getting a little brighter in Delta as Cascades Casino Delta brings back its annual Festival of Trees. They’ll be celebrating local businesses, community organizations and the charities making a difference in our neighbourhood.

Running November 27 to December 21, the Festival of Trees invites local businesses and organizations to decorate Christmas trees in support of their chosen charities. Guests aged 19+ can explore the participating trees on the casino floor and cast their votes for their favourites, helping direct a total of $2,250 in charitable donations to the top three winning trees.

Festival of Trees Toy & Food Drive

The festivities officially kick off on Sunday, November 29, with a free Holiday Artisan & Craft Market in the Cascades Casino Delta lobby from 10 AM to 2 PM. Featuring local vendors and unique holiday finds, the market is open to the public and welcomes all ages.

A special ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the Festival of Trees will take place at 1 PM, featuring opening remarks and special guest speakers representing Deltassist and Nick’s Nook.

Community members are encouraged to join the holiday giving spirit by bringing a new, unwrapped toy or unexpired, non-perishable food item to donate. All toys and food collected throughout the Festival of Trees, running November 27 to December 21, will be donated directly to Deltassist and Nick’s Nook to support individuals and families in our community.

Donations can also earn supporters votes for their Festival of Trees charity of choice, with an opportunity to enter for a chance to win the Ultimate Casino Night Out package.

With participating charities including Delta Firefighters Charitable Society, Delta Community Foundation, KidSport Delta and many more, the Festival of Trees brings local businesses and community members together to support causes that make a difference right here in Delta.

Whether you’re stopping by to shop local, explore the festive displays or contribute to a meaningful cause, the Festival of Trees is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the season and give back.

Things to Know:

Holiday Market: Sunday, November 29, 10 AM – 2 PM

Sunday, November 29, 10 AM – 2 PM Ribbon Cutting: Sunday, November 29, at 1 PM

Sunday, November 29, at 1 PM Cost: Free admission to the Holiday Artisan & Craft Market

Free admission to the Holiday Artisan & Craft Market Donations: New, unwrapped toys and unexpired, non-perishable food items will be donated to Deltassist and Nick’s Nook.

Please note: The Holiday Artisan & Craft Market is open to all ages. Festival of Trees displays are located on the casino floor and are accessible to guests aged 19+ with valid government-issued photo identification. Donations and voting take place in the public lobby.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: November 27 – December 21, 2026

📍 Location: Cascades Casino Delta

🎟️ More Info: Festival of Trees Toy & Food Drive at Cascades Casino Delta