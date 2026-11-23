Acclaimed theatrical imagineers the WONDERHEADS are back at the Arts Club Theatre Company to light up the stage once again with their extraordinary interpretation of Dickens’ holiday classic. A WONDERHEADS Christmas Carol is at the Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island from December 2 to 27.

A WONDERHEADS Christmas Carol

This unforgettable experience brings Ebenezer Scrooge’s wondrous Christmas Eve journey to life with larger-than-life characters, glowing ghosts, dazzling masks, 10-foot-tall puppets, a mesmerizing original score, and astonishing stagecraft—all without a word of dialogue.

Audiences should prepare for laughter, tears, and utter enchantment as they are whisked away with Ebenezer Scrooge on his magical Christmas Eve adventure.

Showtimes + Special Performances

Evenings: Tue–Wed, 7 PM; Thu–Sat, 7:30 PM

Matinees: Wed, 1 PM; Sat, 1:30 PM; Sun, 2 PM

Holiday Schedule: Thu, Dec 24, 1 PM; Sun, Dec 27, 7 PM

Talkback Tuesday Performance: Tue, Dec 22, 7 PM

VocalEye Performance: Tue, Dec 22, 7 PM

Tickets are available by calling the Arts Club box office at 604.687.1644 or online at www.artsclub.com.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: December 2 – 27, 2026

📍 Location: Lindsay Family Stage at Granville Island

🎟️ Tickets & More Info: A WONDERHEADS Christmas Carol