Surrey Khalsa Day Vaisakhi Parade 2024 (MAP)
For two decades, the Surrey Vaisakhi Parade has graced the community streets. Organized by Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar, this year’s event will take place on Saturday, April 20.
This annual tradition is a religious celebration for Sikhs around the world, commemorating the birth or establishment of Khalsa by Guru Gobind Singh Ji in 1699.
The parade, featuring floats, live music and dancers, and community groups, will begin and end at the Gurdwara Sahib Dasmesh Darbar Temple, and the procession of over 2,500 participants will travel through various streets before returning to the Temple.
With over 500,000 attendees expected, it is anticipated to draw one of the largest crowds ever.
Local businesses and families will sponsor hundreds of booths along the parade route, offering free food and treats to onlookers.
Surrey Vaisakhi Parade 2024 Map
Limited parking is available in close proximity to the parade route, and attendees are strongly encouraged to utilize public transportation to reach the event.
