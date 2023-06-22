SWEET, or Science World’s Extravagant Evening for Teens, is coming back this June, and the best part is it’s FREE for teens to attend.

This Summer’s event, SWEET Cityscapes, will focus on how urban design intersects with building a climate-resilient future. The event is perfect for teens to connect with peers who share similar interests and passions, engage in fun activities, and learn about the exciting world of STEAM.

SWEET CityScapes

In a world of shifting climates, expanding populations, and increasing demands for housing, transportation, and public infrastructure, how can we mold the cities of the future? What would your ideal city look like to address these pressing needs?

These are just some of the thought-provoking questions that teens can delve into at Science World’s SWEET event, taking place on Tuesday, June 27th from 6pm – 9pm.

What to expect

Attendees will also have the chance to expand their understanding of buildings through exploring how buildings remain standing in the face of natural disasters and discovering the innovative ways of modern urban design.

They will also gain valuable insights into sustainable practices, cutting-edge technologies, city and regional planning, and the power of community engagement.

The highlight of the event are the fun building activities. One of which will allow attendees build their own Lego cities in small groups. These will then be tested against extreme weather conditions, to determine whether they’d withstand the forces of nature. The last city standing will be eligible to win a prize.

There will also be an interactive panel discussion, featuring expert panelists in architecture, civil engineering, and city planning. Where attendees can ask the big questions like: Do cows really produce more methane than the entire US Oil industry? Why is the sewer not next to the library? Will potatoes really be extinct for our next generation?

Schedule

6:00pm Doors Open

6:30pm Welcome Show and Kahoot at Centre Stage

6:45pm Explore Stations and Galleries

7:00pm-7:20pm Metro Vancouver Youth4Action Program “One Million More” activity

7:30pm-8:00pm Feature Presentation – Urban Design for a Changing Climate Panel

8:00pm KEVA plank Build Finalists build

8:30pm KEVA plank Build Finalists testing

8:45pm Conclusion show with Prize Draw at Centre Stage

9:00pm Event Ends

Featured Presenters and Panelists:

Robin Sather, Canada’s First Lego Certified Professional. Robin will be working with participants to create an epic cityscape through the course of the evening

Metro Vancouver’s Youth4Action Program will host interactive stations where students will explore ideas for action on climate in Metro Vancouver and discuss the challenges and opportunities associated with planning for the future of our region!

SAP’s Green Team

The Broadway Subway Project

Science World’s Future Science Leaders

Please note that although the event is free, registration is required with limited availability.