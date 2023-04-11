Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival
The Fort Langley Jazz and Arts Festival aims to bring a festival experience like no other, with artists, musical performances, and visual art.
Fort Langley Jazz & Arts Festival 2023
Now going into their sixth year of the festival, the Fort Langley Jazz Fest will continue to present programming that includes international, national, regional, and local musicians, youth and emerging talent, Indigenous art and culture along with art installations and exhibits, and much more.
Immerse yourself in free stages and activities from July 20th-23rd as well as purchasing tickets to the Cool Blues Show from July 21-22nd.
