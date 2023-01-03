Get ready to relive all of your favourite childhood memories. Metro Vancouver will once again host the popular adult LEGO fan convention BrickCan from April 20 to 23, 2023.

The four-day convention will take place at the River Rock Casino Resort in Richmond.

RELATED: Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience in Surrey

Their most recent event was the largest public exhibition of incredible LEGO creations ever held in B.C. This year, fans can expect BrickCan to come back with even more unique displays of LEGO creativity.

Event participants often refer to themselves as “AFOL”, which stands for Adult Fans of LEGO.

Visitors will be able to explore all the incredible creations, and also do some building of their own in the “Creation Station”.

BrickCan Richmond Tickets

Tickets have not been released for the event at the time of publishing. For early bird discounts and offers, join our newsletter.