Vancouver’s Free Clothing Store To Support The Homeless Needs Your Donations

Tis’ the season for giving and helping those in need.

Employ To Empower is hosting their 8th annual pop-up Vancouver Street Store and needs our help. They are collecting donations for the city’s most vulnerable residents in the Downtown Eastside in Vancouver. It’s an opportunity to provide a dignified shopping experience for the city’s homeless.

This free pop-up clothing store is known to uplift residents and offer a hand up (as opposed to a hand out). However, the store is severely lacking donations this year and has asked for people to generously step up this weekend on Saturday, December 4.

The drop off date is on Saturday, December 4th from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 41 E Hastings Street in Vancouver.

If you will be coming down to drop-off donations, please be assured that there are several safety measures will be in place. They include: reduced capacity, sanitization stations and temperature checks.

Donations that are needed and being accepted include:

Women + Men’s winter jackets + pants

Medium-sized to large-sized backpacks

Warm blankets

Men’s + Womens New Underwear

New Towels

Sleeping bags

New Socks

Unopened Toiletries

Winter accessories (gloves, scarves, hats)

Winter boots (especially larger sizes)

Things that cannot be accepted include:

Summer clothing

Kids clothing

Hotel size shampoos / toiletries

High heels* + Open-toed shoes

The actual store will be open to Downtown Eastside residents at Oppenheimer Park 400 Powell Street on December 11 from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The Vancouver Street Store has been exempt from the Provincial Health Officer’s Gatherings and Events order, on the basis of providing essential items and services to people in need.

604 Now is a proud media sponsor of the Vancouver Street Store. For more information on how to get involved, check out the Employ To Empower website.

