Donate To The Burnaby Hospital Foundation & Get A $25 Metropolis Gift Card

Metropolis at Metrotown wants to give back to the Burnaby community by offering an incentive when you donate to the Burnaby Hospital foundation.

So this month, when you donate $25 to the foundation, you’ll get a $25 gift card to Metropolis.

Through this campaign, Metropolis hopes to fundraise $40,000 for the Burnaby Hospital foundation for new medical equipment and technology.

All you have to do is donate $25 or more to the foundation via Metropolis at Metrotown’s website. When you go to pick up your gift card from Metrotown’s guest services, bring photo ID and your confirmation email.

Then you can go ahead and share this promotion with family and friends.

