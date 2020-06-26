Everything Coming To and Leaving Netflix Canada In July

More
Between the pandemic and the less-than-ideal weather, you may have been turning to Netflix more often than usual.
RELATED: Studio Ghibli Movies Are Coming To Netflix Canada
So, if you have already watched everything Netflix Canada has to offer, July’s new shows are nearly here and there is a lot to choose from.
So here is what’s coming to Netflix Canada next month:
July 1
- Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: season 2
- Deadwind: season 2
- Say I Do
- Under the Riccione Sun
- Unsolved Mysteries
- #Anne Frank – Parallel Stories
- Beastly
- Catch Me If You Can
- Cleo & Cuquin: season 2
- Get Rich or Die Tryin’
- Hellboy II: The Golden Army
- Jumping the Broom
- Justin Bieber: Never Say Never
- Last Action Here
- Legends of the Fall
- Little Odessa
- Lord of War
- Mean Girls
- Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown
- Once Upon a Time in the West
- Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends
- Stand By Me
- Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Street
- The Amazing Spider-Man
- The Art of War
- The Big Short
- The F**k-It List
- The Great Gatsby
- The Italian Job
- The Terminal
- Trotro
- True Grit
- True Romance
- Tully Zodiac
July 2
- Thiago Venture: POKAS
- Warrior Nun
July 3
- The Baby-Sitters Club
- Cable Girls: Final Season: part 2
- Desperados
- JU-ON: Origins
- Southern Survival
July 4
- The Girl On The Train
July 6
- Crazy Rich Asians
- The Nun
- A Kid from Coney Island
July 8
- Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado
- Stateless
- Was It Love?
- Yu-Gi-Oh: season 1
July 9
- Japan Sinks: 2020
- The Protector: season 4
July 10
- The Claudia Kishi Club
- Down to Earth with Zac Efron
- The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space
- Hello Ninja: season 3
- O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)
- The Old Guard
- The Twelve
July 12
- Paranormal Activity 2
- Paranormal Activity 3
- Paranormal Activity 4
July 14
- The Business of Drugs
- On est ensemble (We are One)
- Slender Man Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser
July 15
- Dark Desire
- Gli Infedli (The Players)
- Skin Decision: Before and After
July 16
- Fatal Affair
- Indian Matchmaking
- MILF
July 17
- Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)
- Cursed
July 20
- Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love
July 21
- How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): season 2
- IP Man 4: The Finale
- Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking
- Street Food: Latin America
July 22
- Fear City: New York vs The Mafia
- Love on the Spectrum
- Norseman; season 3
- Signs
- Sons of Anarchy: seasons 3 – 7
July 23
- The Larva Island Movie
July 24
- ¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)
- Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing
- The Kissing Booth 2
- Ofrenda a la tormenta
July 26
- Banana Split
- Good Girls: season 3
July 27
- Elysium
July 28
- Jeopardy!: Collection 6
- Last Chance U: Laney
July 29
- The Hater
- Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: season 4
July 30
- Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy
July 31
- Get Even
- Latte and the Magic Waterstone
- Seriously Single The Speed Cubers
- Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet
- The Umbrella Academy: season 2
- Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)
And here’s what’s leaving Netflix:
- A Quiet Place
- Solo: A Star Wars Story
- Ant-Man and the Wasp
- Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull
- Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade
If you liked this article, check out our Entertainment section.
Get more 604, delivered to your inbox
Plan your next night out, enter contests, and stay connected.