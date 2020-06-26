Everything Coming To and Leaving Netflix Canada In July

Between the pandemic and the less-than-ideal weather, you may have been turning to Netflix more often than usual.

So, if you have already watched everything Netflix Canada has to offer, July’s new shows are nearly here and there is a lot to choose from.

So here is what’s coming to Netflix Canada next month:

July 1

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt: season 2

Deadwind: season 2

Say I Do

Under the Riccione Sun

Unsolved Mysteries

#Anne Frank – Parallel Stories

Beastly

Catch Me If You Can

Cleo & Cuquin: season 2

Get Rich or Die Tryin’

Hellboy II: The Golden Army

Jumping the Broom

Justin Bieber: Never Say Never

Last Action Here

Legends of the Fall

Little Odessa

Lord of War

Mean Girls

Never Back Down 2: The Beatdown

Once Upon a Time in the West

Pokemon the Series: Sun & Moon: Sun & Moon: Ultra Legends

Stand By Me

Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber Street

The Amazing Spider-Man

The Art of War

The Big Short

The F**k-It List

The Great Gatsby

The Italian Job

The Terminal

Trotro

True Grit

True Romance

Tully Zodiac

July 2

Thiago Venture: POKAS

Warrior Nun

July 3

The Baby-Sitters Club

Cable Girls: Final Season: part 2

Desperados

JU-ON: Origins

Southern Survival

July 4

The Girl On The Train

July 6

Crazy Rich Asians

The Nun

A Kid from Coney Island

July 8

Mucho Mucho Amor: The Legend of Walter Mercado

Stateless

Was It Love?

Yu-Gi-Oh: season 1

July 9

Japan Sinks: 2020

The Protector: season 4

July 10

The Claudia Kishi Club

Down to Earth with Zac Efron

The Epic Tales of Captain Underpants in Space

Hello Ninja: season 3

O Crush Perfeito (Dating Around: Brazil)

The Old Guard

The Twelve

July 12

Paranormal Activity 2

Paranormal Activity 3

Paranormal Activity 4

July 14

The Business of Drugs

On est ensemble (We are One)

Slender Man Urzila Carlson: Overqualified Loser

July 15

Dark Desire

Gli Infedli (The Players)

Skin Decision: Before and After

July 16

Fatal Affair

Indian Matchmaking

MILF

July 17

Boca a Boca (Kissing Game)

Cursed

July 20

Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love

July 21

How to Sell Drugs Online (Fast): season 2

IP Man 4: The Finale

Jack Whitehall: I’m Only Joking

Street Food: Latin America

July 22

Fear City: New York vs The Mafia

Love on the Spectrum

Norseman; season 3

Signs

Sons of Anarchy: seasons 3 – 7

July 23

The Larva Island Movie

July 24

¡A cantar! (Sing On! Spain)

Dragons: Rescue Riders: Secrets of the Songwing

The Kissing Booth 2

Ofrenda a la tormenta

July 26

Banana Split

Good Girls: season 3

July 27

Elysium

July 28

Jeopardy!: Collection 6

Last Chance U: Laney

July 29

The Hater

Inside the World’s Toughest Prisons: season 4

July 30

Transformers: War For Cybertron Trilogy

July 31

Get Even

Latte and the Magic Waterstone

Seriously Single The Speed Cubers

Sugar Rush: Extra Sweet

The Umbrella Academy: season 2

Vis a vis: El Oasis (Locked Up)

And here’s what’s leaving Netflix:

A Quiet Place

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ant-Man and the Wasp

Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull

Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

