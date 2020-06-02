Monday Night’s Cold Temperatures Broke Records For June In Vancouver

June weather is not getting off to a great start in Vancouver, as Monday night temperatures broke records for being the coldest in a decade.

At about 3 am Monday night, Vancouver saw temperatures sitting at 7.3 degrees.

The last time Vancouver saw a night that cold was June 3, 2010. Back then, Vancouver saw temperatures drop to 6.3 degrees.

The coldest June night Vancouver saw was in 1901, when the city faced 2.2 degree weather overnight on the 23rd.

This may not come as a surprise, however, as The Weather Network predicted a colder start to summer.

The weather program said B.C. would experience a warm summer, but not until July.

On the flip side, May saw no new temperature records broken, as the weather was average for that time of year.

