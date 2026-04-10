The Canadian Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) has issued a serious recall notice for various cheese products due to potential microbial contamination.

Sold across the country, consumers are being asked to “not consume, serve, use, sell, or distribute recalled products” and to follow the next steps.

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Cheese Products Recall in Canada

The recall concerns cheese products sold under Sobeys banners, including IGA, Safeway, Sobeys, and Thrifty Foods in Western Canada. The products have possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination, which can lead to serious illness in certain people.

“Food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes may not look or smell spoiled but can still make you sick,” the CFIA said in a recall notice. “Symptoms can include vomiting, nausea, persistent fever, muscle aches, severe headache and neck stiffness. Pregnant women, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems are particularly at risk. Although infected pregnant women may experience only mild, flu-like symptoms, the infection can lead to premature delivery, infection of the newborn or even stillbirth. In severe cases of illness, people may die.”

Consumers are asked to check if they have the recalled products. If they do, then they should be thrown out or returned to the location where they were purchased. Those who think they have become sick from consuming a recalled product are advised to contact their healthcare provider.

The recall is designated as a Class I. This means that “there is a high risk that consuming the food may lead to serious health problems or death.”

Product Information

There have been no reported cases of illnesses associated with the consumption of the recalled products. For more information, visit the CFIA’s notice here.