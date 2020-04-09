Enjoy Easter Dinner For 2 For $39 From Cardero’s With Curbside Pick Up

Looking to make Easter dinner extra special without all the cooking and prep work? Cardero’s has just the thing for you.

The popular Vancouver eatery is whipping up an incredible Easter feast for two for just $39.

The meal includes a whole roasted cornish hen, complete with classic stuffing, mashed potatoes, house made gravy, maple glazed carrots and green beans.

If customers choose to add an additional cornish hen, it’s an extra $15.

Or if you’d like to add something sweet—get a slice of chocolate Milano cake (with almond mascarpone) for $5.

Cardero’s offers curbside pick up, just place your order online in advance and pick it up at 1583 Coal Harbour Quay in Vancouver.

Cardero’s Easter Dinner For 2

Where: Order online and pick up at 1583 Coal Harbour Quay, Vancouver

Cost: $39

