Burnaby’s Popular Christmas Lights Display Just Lit Up Again For a Good Cause

Hold on Christmas Cheer, we aren’t done with you yet.

Given the extended restrictions, it’s no secret people need a little joy. As such, the DuPlessis Family Christmas Lights Display, in Burnaby, has been allowed to open again.

This is a large display that has been created in support of the BC Children’s Hospital Foundation, and takes place annually.

RELATED: A Super Blood Wolf Moon Will Light Up Vancouver Skies This Month

Why Was The Display Turned Off?

It’s safe to ask why the lights were turned off in the first place only to re-open post holidays.

On December 26th, the Burnaby Christmas lights display was ordered to shut down by the City. At the time it was attracting large crowds and was a cause for concern (with existing social distancing and events rules in place).

This was unfortunate given it was only open for a couple of week, taking most of November to set up.

Where To See These Burnaby Christmas Lights

The full display is a sight to see. It is fully synchronized to music and runs consistently, on 12-minute loops.

The DuPlessis Family Christmas Display runs from 430PM to 12 AM daily at their home at 8222 Burnlake Drive, Burnaby.

If you can’t make the drive out that way, no worries, the family has set-up a YouTube video showing the entire loop.

Those wishing to make a donation can do so on the family’s BCCHF page.

For more information on things in Metro Vancouver, check out our News section.