B.C. Woman Kicks Cougar To Save Her Goat (VIDEO)

Nanaimo, B.C. resident Gina Moore jumped into action when she saw her goat being attacked by a cougar.

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Caught on surveillance footage from Moore’s farm, the video shows her goats jumping into their pen in order to escape a cougar. Eventually, the cougar comes into view as it has one of the goats, Donnie, in a hold in its mouth. While Donnie struggles, Moore suddenly leaps into the video and runs into the pen. She yells, “Get out of here” and kicks the cougar in the side.

The cougar drops its hold on Donnie, and Moore chases the cougar out of frame.

Thankfully, Donnie is on the mend. While his physical and mental wounds are healing, Moore has said in a number of social media posts that he’s getting better each day.