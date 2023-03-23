The Best Campsites Within A 3 Hour Drive Of Vancouver

BC Parks has officially opened its campsite reservations for the 2023 season — and that means it’s time to start plotting some summer adventures.

Make the most of the beautiful province we live in by adding one of these campsites near Vancouver to your bucket list.

They’re all within a 3 hour drive of the city — so you can just head off for the weekend right from the office on Friday afternoon.

Best Campsites near Vancouver

Golden Ears Provincial Park, Maple Ridge

One of BC’s largest parks, Golden Ears in Maple Ridge is an exceptional destination for all sorts of recreational activities. The park features three large campgrounds and an extensive system of hiking and horseback riding trails.

Alouette Lake, meanwhile, is a popular spot for swimming, windsurfing, water-skiing, canoeing, boating, and fishing.

The park’s extensive backcountry is mountainous and rugged — making it a popular spot for outdoor enthusiasts to explore.

Porpoise Bay Provincial Park, Sunshine Coast

This hidden gem is absolute paradise. The campground is nestled in the serene area of Sechelt on the Sunshine Coast.

The campground offers many opportunities for coastal fun and is a favourite family park. It also features a fairly private area for you to enjoy some down time with friends and family.

The park is separated from the Strait of Georgia by the isthmus at Sechelt. It’s characterized by second-growth forest, open grassy areas, and sandy beaches. Porpoise Bay Park also makes an excellent basecamp for paddlers exploring the Sechelt Inlet.

Saltery Bay Provincial Park, Sunshine Coast

Discover another gem on the Sunshine Coast, near Powell River. With 42 different campsites to choose from, you really can’t go wrong. The campground is just a kilometre north of the Saltery Bay Ferry Terminal.

Saltery Bay Provincial Park is divided into two separate sites: the campground and the day-use area. The day-use area with its rocky beaches is a popular swimming and picnic site. Lush forests with large, old trees create a quiet setting for the campground at Mermaid Cove. At low tide, the rocky shoreline often has tidal pools with starfish, sea urchins, small fish and crabs.

It’s also a popular place for scuba divers to get a close-up look of the vast marine life.

Sunnyside Campground, Cultus Lake Provincial Park

Visit this little slice of heaven in the Lower Mainland with 65 acres of campsites, including waterfront views and regular tenting, as well as full hook-up sites.

They have more than 130 tenting sites, a laundromat, horseshoe pits and a convenience store.

Sunnyside Campground is located within walking distance of everything Cultus Lake Park has to offer. This includes the world-famous Cultus Lake Waterpark, golf course, mini-golf, a putting course, boat rentals, hiking, ice cream spots, restaurants, pubs, shops and so much more.

Manning Park, EC Manning Provincial Park

Nestled in the heart of the Cascade Mountains, there’s four summer drive-in campgrounds to take advantage of here during the peak season.

It’s also one of the most stunning camping areas the province has to offer and is known for its serene views and wildlife viewing opportunities.

The diversity of the park’s landscape, its ease of access, and a wealth of recreational opportunities continue to draw visitors from across the province and beyond.

Alice Lake Provincial Park, Squamish

Alice Lake is a popular family park surrounded by towering mountains, dense forests, and grassy areas.

Four freshwater lakes dominate the landscape, making it a great campground for swimming and fishing.

The trail around Alice Lake is a popular spot for evening strolls while more adventurous hikers can enjoy the Four Lakes Trail. The DeBeck’s Hill Trail, meanwhile, offers excellent views of the Squamish River and the Tantalus Range.

Rolley Lake Provincial Park, Mission

Less than an hour drive from Vancouver, Rolley Lake Park provides a quick escape from urban life.

The park is a predominately flat wilderness area that is blanketed with tall, second-growth conifers. The small, warm-water lake provides opportunities for swimming, fishing, and canoeing — making it the perfect place to go camping.

It features 64 campsites all nestled in the trees just minutes from the lakeshore. Visitors can also enjoy picnicking and short hikes.

Porteau Cove Provincial Park, Squamish

This place is a must for skygazers, as it’s known as one of the best parks in the province to see the stars.

Situated on the most southerly fjord in North America, Porteau Cove Provincial Park features waterfront campsites with serene views over Howe Sound to the mountains beyond.

An old ship has been sunk in the area — and often draws interest from local scuba divers.

Sasquatch Provincial Park, Harrison Hot Springs

Located just north of Harrison Hot Springs, Sasquatch Provincial Park is characterized by a series of pocket lakes, a unique second-growth and birch forest, and scenic mountain ridges. Hicks Lake and Deer Lake are ideal for motorboating and canoeing, while Trout Lake provides a tranquil fishing experience. Visitors can also enjoy camping, hiking, wildlife viewing, and picnicking here.

Garibaldi Provincial Park, Brackendale

Named after its towering 2,678 metre peak, Mount Garibaldi, this park was established in 1927. It’s known for its natural beauty and seemingly endless hiking opportunities. Garibaldi Park’s rich geological history, diverse vegetation, snow-capped mountain, iridescent waters, abundant wildlife, and scenic vistas all contribute to the immense beauty. Offering over 90 kilometres of established hiking trails, Garibaldi Park is a favourite year-round destination for outdoor enthusiasts.

Callaghan Lake Provincial Park, Whistler

The Callaghan Valley is a prime year-round backcountry recreation area. It is also the home of the 2010 Winter Olympics nordic sports venue (Whistler Olympic Park) for cross-country skiing, biathlon, ski jumping, and nordic combined.

Other opportunities at this park include rustic drive-in camping, canoeing, boating, fishing, and hiking.

There are numerous wetlands and small lakes, especially in the southern and eastern areas of the park, and in the upper headwaters of Callaghan Creek.