B.C. Just Reached A 71% Recovery Rate For COVID-19

While B.C. reaches 2,330 cases of COVID-19, we are now also seeing a 71.2% recovery rate.

The province’s health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry announced, Saturday, there has been 1,659 recoveries. She also said there were just 15 new cases between Friday and Saturday.

There are currently 69 people in the hospital, with 21 of those in intensive care units. There has been 129 deaths due to COVID-19 in B.C. so far.

B.C. recently announced it is easing its quarantine restrictions, but it’s still imperative that residents continue social distancing.

“‘Few faces in big spaces’ will be the key to our shared success,” states a B.C. Government press release. “Let’s continue to do our part to keep our curve flat.”

