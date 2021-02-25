B.C.’s Summer Camping Reservations Officially Open in March

With spring on the horizon, many people are thinking of their summer camping plans.

For B.C. campers, the need book a location is nothing new. However, in a year (or another year) where travel is limited, it’s highly recommended to make camping reservations soon as the demand is a lot higher.

The BC government has announced that Discover Camping reservations service will open for the 2021 season on March 8.

Book Reservations in Advance

Camping reservations can be made up to 2 months in advance. Same as last summer, B.C. residents will have priority access to the campsite reservations system all throughout the season.

Anyone coming from outside of B.C. will be able to reserve campsites starting on July 8.

Last year, camping reservations launched in May and the system crashed within minutes of going live. 50,000 people reportedly visited the website within the initial minutes. As a result, the system is launching a few months earlier to better manage the influx of visitors.

Guidelines for Making Camping Reservations

Public health concerns are still a top priority, as such officials are asking for people to adhere to some guidelines.

Pick a campground as close to home as possible to avoid long road trips and non-essential travel

Limit how many people can be in a campsite and understand the restrictions on group sites

Day-use facilities, including picnic shelters and halls, will remain closed for the 2021 season

Guidelines for gatherings may change at any given time throughout the season, therefore, always double check between the time of booking to the date of arrival.

B.C. hosts approximately 1,000 provincial park with over 23 million visits a year. The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy says this year will be no exception.

“Our provincial parks… provide a special place to safely connect with nature and improve our health and well-being during these difficult times,” says BC Environment Minister George Heyman.

To reserve your spot on March 8th, visit Discover Camping.

