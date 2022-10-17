Richmond Is Getting a Champagne & Caviar Penthouse Lounge

Champagne and caviar anyone? An all-new penthouse lounge is coming to Richmond later this month and it’s serving just that.

Created by Club Versante, Alaia will open on Friday, Oct. 28 inside the Versante Hotel.

RELATED: This Richmond Restaurant Offers A Taste Of The Mediterranean

This is Club Versante’s latest addition to a vast collection of dining destinations. And it will celebrate the opening with an evening of dressing up and dancing.

Alaïa’s Celestial Halloween will be the first in a series of monthly event concepts to be hosted in the lounge.

The event will kick off at 9 p.m. on opening night. Guests can expect a live DJ and dancers, caviar by Royal Caviar Club, champagne, sake, and more.

An elevated experience is also available (at an additional charge) for those who wish to receive private table service and order from an exclusive tasting menu developed by Executive Chef William Lew.

Alaia is located on the 12th floor of Versante Hotel and features a sky-high ceiling, pin-striped feature wall, bold decor and a wrap-around patio with sweeping views of the city.

As Alaia is an Arabic term meaning “sublime,” the lounge aims to evoke these sentiments through food, art, music and fashion.

While the venue will be exclusively open to Club Versante members and Versante Hotel guests regularly, Alaia will host themed monthly events (such as the Celestial Halloween event) open for all members of the public to enjoy.

Plus, guests who want to extend the party can choose to spend the night at Versante Hotel.

Its Celestial Halloween overnight stay package offers two tickets to attend the event, an exclusive room rate (starting at $254), and complimentary valet parking.

Each modern room features in-app room controls and spa-like bathrooms with freestanding soaker tubs, rainforest showers and more.

Other highlights include a heated rooftop pool and jacuzzi, as well as a 24-hour fitness studio.

Alaia will be open to hotel guests and Club Versante members (19+) Tuesday through Saturday, from 3 to 11 p.m. starting Oct. 28.

Alaia

When: Opening Oct. 28, 2022

Where: Inside the Versante Hotel, 8499 Bridgeport Road, Richmond

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.