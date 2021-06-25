Airbnb Houseboats to Make All Your Sea Captain Dreams Come True

Editor’s note: Our goal with all content is to help you spark ideas for future adventures. Availability of these rentals may change throughout the season, these listings are available at the time of this article being written.

Normally Airbnb is used to look up vacation rentals for getaways but it can be used for trying out your sea legs too.

For those that love being on the water, setting sail, being their own captain, there are a number of houseboats and water vessels that you can enjoy this summer without having to own one.

Take a look at some amazing houseboats available on Airbnb at the moment. Note:

RELATED: 7 Day Trips You Can Take From Vancouver Right Now

5 Airbnb Houseboats To Float In

Houseboat by Jean-Michel

This boat, while anchored most of the time, is a cozy AirBnb with an open concept and a lounging space. It even has an outdoor gas fire pit and hammock. Settled in False Creek Bay, there is always breathtaking views of downtown Vancouver. It can accommodate 4 guests.

Ruthy’s Place

This fully renovated boat accommodates 2 guests. Fully furnished and beautiful Cruise A Home has everything including a stocked fridge/freezer and flat screen TV. There is even a sundeck. Located in New Westminster, it is close to shopping, and 20 minutes away from Vancouver.

Private Room At Graham’s Place

This beauty is a safe and comfortable sailing vessel, called the Maple Leaf 48. There is a private one forward stateroom that can accommodate with washroom. Guests have full access to the vessel to experience not only the living but the sailing experience as crew. There are also 2 kayaks on board that are yours to use. It’s a great choice for couples or friends.

Houseboat Hosted by Paul

The Chateau sur Mer is a rustic and spacious boathouse that can accommodate up to 5 guests. There are 2 rooftop decks, 360 degree views of Vancouver and the North shore mountains and is docked. The marina is a 5 minute walk to Lonsdale Quay, and the Seabus into downtown Vancouver. This place promises a peaceful and romantic experience on the water.

Houseboat hosted by Karen

This unique houseboat is located in North Vancouver has a spectacular south west view of Vancouver City and the North Shore Mountains. Only a 5 minute walk from Lonsdale Quay it can hosts up to 4 guests in it’s 2 ensuite bedrooms. This rental allows guests the opportunity to experience a relaxed life on the water.

For more places to explore in beautiful BC, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.