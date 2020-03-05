After 100+ Years of Business, Ming Wo Cookware Is Closing

After more than 100 years in business, Ming Wo Cookware is shutting its doors to the original location.

That’s because the shop’s owners are retiring soon, explained Fontaine Wong, a spokesperson for Ming Wo, to The Georgia Straight.

The business has not been sold to another party, but the shop’s other locations will remain open. Those shops are located in South Granville, Kitsilano and Burnaby.

The Chinatown business, specializing in cookware, has been open since 1917. Wong’s grandfather had started it then, after immigrating from China a few years earlier.

Back then, it was called Ming Wo Hardware, but was really more of a general store at the time. Overtime, it grew into the cookware store it is today.

It remained a family business and they opened up more locations in the 1970’s.

“I want to thank all our customers for their love, support and kind words,” Wong said to The Straight.

Ming Wo Cookware, on 23 East Pender Street, is closing its doors in a few months, before the summer time.

Several other restaurants in Vancouver, including the Charles Bar, have recently closed or are closing soon.

