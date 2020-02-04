While The Population of Metro Vancouver Soars, These BC Areas Are Shrinking

While the population in Metro Vancouver areas continue to soar, there are a handful of places that have actually seen a decrease in population.

The provincial government released data showing the growth rate of suburbs around Vancouver. Not surprisingly, most of those places grew in population significantly.

But a handful of places actually saw the opposite.

RELATED: January Was One of the Wettest Months in Vancouver, Breaking Decades Old Record

That includes Bel Carra, Port Moody, Bowen Island, Lions Bay and Pitt Meadows.

The data looks at 2018 and 2019, showing Port Moody’s population dropped by 0.17%, equalling to 61 people. Over the last five years, the population has fallen by 1% or about 351 people.

Many developments are currently in the planning stage, which will lead to growth, said Port Moody Mayor Rob Vagramov.

Although the city’s mayor campaigns for reigning in development.

“I support growth but I don’t support infinite growth,” he said to Tri-City News. “We have been told that we have to build more and prices will come down and we have seen that is not the case.”

Meanwhile, other communities in Vancouver have seen a growth in population. Coquitlam has added about 1,000 people between 2018 and 2019, which is an increase of 0.67%. And Port Coquitlam grew by 500 people at 0.82%

Surrey also continues in rise, by nearly 3%. According to Premier John Horgan, Surrey grows by about 1,000 people a month.

For more Metro Vancouver stories, check out our News section.