It’s Going To Feel Like a Toasty 31° In Parts of Metro Vancouver Today

It’s going to be a hot one today, as the forecast calls for some sizzling weather in some parts of Metro Vancouver.

Wednesday will mark one of the hottest days of the year, but the temperatures will vary depending on where you are in the lower mainland.

RELATED: Underrated Waterfronts In Metro Vancouver You Should Visit At Least Once

According to Environment Canada, temperatures will reach 24 degrees by the water with pure sunny skies.

However, temperatures will climb to 28 degrees inland and with the Humidex, it will be feel 31 degrees inland.

As a result, it’s recommended to keep that sunscreen close by.

Enjoy the sunshine while you can however as things are expected to cool down tomorrow and remain that way for the next seven days.

You Might Also Like:

For more local news and updates, head to our News section.