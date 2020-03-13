Stay At This Tranquil B.C. Rainforest Cabin For Only $99 a Night

Are you looking for a glamping trip that still includes all the perks of camping? If so, look no further.

This rustic cabin located near China Beach in Jordan River makes a great place for chats by the fireplace, epic nature views, plenty of outdoor activities and spending some quality time under the stars.

It comes equipped with an outdoor shower, wood fireplace, open loft-style bed with big windows to enjoy the views of the neighbouring trees and mountain views.

During the day you can try out surfing near China Beach, Sombrio Beach, Clallam Bay or Pillar Point. And it’s got some great trails nearby if you want to go hiking or biking.

You can rent this entire cabin to yourself or with friends. The cabin can sleep up to 3 guests with 1 bedroom and two beds.

For bookings, click here.

It has everything you need for cooking meals, keeping your beer cold, and getting that essential morning coffee/tea ready. So grab your crew and get out there in the forest!

Things To Do Near Jordan River

While it’s nice to relax by the beach, there are plenty of outdoor activities to enjoy in the area. In fact, Jordan River features 3.5 km of cobble beach with lots of small crabs, snails and shellfish during low tide. In addition, visitors enjoy hiking the famous nearby trails such as Sandcut Beach, China Beach and Mystic Beach with picturesque water.

Enjoy swimming, paddle boarding, canoeing, surfing and so much more! Although there’s plenty of activities you can enjoy, Jordan River and Sombrio Beach offer some great waves for those seeking to surf.

Fern Gully Redwood Cabin in Jordan River

Where: Walking distance from China Beach on Vancouver Island, exact location TBA after booking

Cost: $99 per night

