A Magical Tinseltown Pop-Up Bar Is In Vancouver For The Holidays

A magical pop-up bar has arrived in town, just in time of the holidays. And no grinches are allowed.

Sleigh bells are ringing for the magical Tinseltown experience inside the Vancouver Alpen Club.

The event is dubbed “Vancouver’s hottest Christmas event,” where the halls will be decked with holly and festive cheer.

The Christmas themed bar has been brought to life by the creators of The Alice: An Immersive Cocktail Experience, The Beauty & The Beast Experience and Neverland Bar.

At Tinseltown, expect Christmas carols, festive drinks and all the tinsel. And who knows, Santa and his elves may even make a surprise appearance.

There will also be baubles, bows, hanging trees, wreaths and just about every festive goodie ever.

Tinseltown

When: Now through December 30, 2022

Where: The Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive, Vancouver

Cost: Tickets are $19 per person and include entry to the bar for 90 minutes and a festive drink on arrival. Get yours here.

