TGIF! The weekend has finally arrived and it’s time to get out and about and explore all the city has to offer.

From a cheese and meat festival and a Christmas craft fair to a Disney themed pop-up bar, there’s lots of fun things to see and do.

RELATED: Reflections At Hotel Georgia Is Bringing Back Its Magical Winter Terrace

Things To Do in Vancouver This Weekend

Beyond King Tut

Nat Geo’s Beyond King Tut: The Immersive Experience opens in Vancouver on Friday.

Go beyond the mask and see Ancient Egypt’s most iconic king like never before at the Vancouver Convention Centre. With 9 galleries to explore, wind through the story of a young boy whose name still looms large, and how he changed the ancient – and modern – world.

When & Where: From November 4 throughout December at the Vancouver Convention Centre, 999 Canada Place

Lantern Night Walk

Light up the night with your loved ones on a special 1.5 km lantern-lit trail. Meander through Tynehead Regional Park while watching for ‘magical’ animal lanterns. The all ages event will be hosted by Metro Vancouver on Fri, Nov 4, from 6 – 9 pm Registration is required – $20 per household (maximum 6 people).

When & Where: November 4, Tynehead Regional Park

Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival

The Vancouver Horror Show Film Festival is back for season five. And it’s set to be the festival’s biggest season yet.

They’ll be rolling out the blood-red carpet for three feature presentations and 36 short films over three days at theatres across Vancouver. VHS will also be hosting a film festival panel discussion on Saturday, November 5th.

When & Where: Saturday, Nov. 5 to Tuesday, Nov. 8 at various theatres across Vancouver

Vancouver Cheese and Meat Artisan Food and Beverage Festival

Explore the smells, tastes, and textures of the Cheese and Meat Festival happening from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Saturday.

Taste your way through international and local artisan foods while pairing them with wine, and even beer. The festival takes place at the historic Pipe Shop located in downtown North Vancouver.

When & Where: Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Pipe Shop in North Vancouver

Portobello West Vancouver Holiday Market

Shop ’til you drop at this holiday market happening in West Vancouver on Saturday.

Discover a curated selection of gifts, with something for everyone on your list, from jewellery and art to home decor and skin care.

When & Where: Saturday, Nov. 5 at the West Vancouver Community Centre, 2121 Marine Drive in West Van

Cloverdale Christmas Craft Fair

This Christmas craft fair is a platform to shop a selection of products on Saturday.

Check out all the vendors showing off their Spring and Summer wares. You may find something special for Easter, Mother’s Day, or maybe even your garden.

When & Where: Saturday, Nov. 5 at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds in Surrey

Post Malone

Post Malone is bringing his Twelve Carat tour to Vancouver this weekend.

The rapper will be playing at Rogers Arena at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

When & Where: Sunday, Nov. 6 at Rogers Arena

Pet Lover Show

The Pacific Coliseum will turn into a one-stop shop for all things pet as the Pet Lover Show runs, hops, and flies into Vancouver this weekend.

It is Western Canada’s largest pet focused event and showcases thousands of pet products and services and new and returning fan favourites on multiple stages.

When & Where: Saturday, Nov. 5 and Sunday, Nov. 6 at Pacific Coliseum, 2901 East Hastings Street

Ongoing Things To Do

Christmas Store at Potters

The entire Potters Nursery garden is now a magical winter wonderland where shoppers can find tens of thousands of holiday favourites.

At a sprawling 28,000 square-feet, the iconic store has something for everyone on your “nice” list and it’s open now up until Dec. 24.

When & Where: Now until Dec. 24 at Potters, 19158 48th Avenue in Surrey

Beauty and the Beast Pop-Up Bar

Based on the Jeanne-Marie Leprince de Beaumont fairytale, come along on a 90-minute journey and step into the enchanted and cursed world of Beauty & The Beast.

This pop-up bar is brought to you by the interactive team behind The Alice Cocktail Experience, Neverland and The Wizard’s Den.

When & Where: Various dates from Friday, Nov. 4 to Sunday, Jan. 22 at Vancouver Alpen Club, 4875 Victoria Drive

New Cascades Casino

Cascades Casino Delta recently opened to the public so there’s no better time to check it out than right now.

The casino features a gaming floor with entertainment and multiple dining options, including their signature restaurants – Match Eatery & Public House, Summit Bar, and a full-service buffet.

When & Where: All weekend at 6005 Highway 17A in Delta

T-Rex The Ultimate Predator Exhibit

Encounter the prehistoric wonders of the late Cretaceous Period and come face-to-face with a 66-million-year-old marvel in T-Rex: The Ultimate Predator at the Science World IMAX theatre.

When & Where: All weekend at Science World

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.