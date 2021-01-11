A Super Blood Wolf Moon Will Light Up Vancouver Skies This Month

Set your timers, and get your cameras ready.

Before the end of the month, people across Metro Vancouver will be treated to a Super Blood full “Wolf Moon” which promises to be a spectacular sight.

This full moon is set to rise on Thursday, January 28.

According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the full Wolf Moon will reach its peak illumination at 11:18 AM PST, on January 28. However it will won’t be visible until after sunset. So viewing will be best at night, as you probably expected.

In general, the January full moon is called the Wolf Moon because wolves were more often heard howling at this time.

What is Different About This Full Moon?

When the full moons travels under the Northern half of the Earth’s shadow, it produces a total lunar eclipse. When this happens the moon is also also at its closest distance to Earth, making it a “Super moon.”

A couple of years ago, the full wolf moon coincided with a total lunar eclipse, and the dazzling astral event was known as the “super blood wolf moon.” The colour should be illuminating and bright in colour.

It’s our chance to see this again.

For Best Viewing of the Wolf Moon

It’s suggested to try to get away from the city lights to avoid light pollution which can obscure the clarity of the moon. While this may be good in remote areas, getting to a higher elevation will also provide the best viewing conditions.

As well as a clear sky…cross your fingers.

What a sight it will be!

Will you be taking pictures? If so, be sure to tag us on Instagram with #604Now. Here’s our round-up from the last time this special event lit up British Columbia.