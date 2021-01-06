This Limited-Time Only Mont Blanc Dessert Is All The Rage Right Now

One of Metro Vancouver’s top ice cream purveyors has outdone themselves with their newest creation.

Soft Peaks Ice Cream is whipping up a must-try Mont Blanc dessert as part of their winter offerings.

The soft-serve is inspired by the traditional Mont Blanc dessert and consists of a sweetened chestnut purée piped on top to resemble a snow-capped mountain.

You Might Also Like:

It also features a meringue mixture, feuilletine flakes, chestnut pieces and a glazed chestnut sprinkled with gold flakes.

Customers can choose from: organic milk, dark chocolate or twist as their base flavour.

But make sure to get it while you still can. The special flavour will only be available until the end of the month. Also keep in mind that each store is limited to serving 30 Mont Blanc soft-serves per day.

Soft Peaks Ice Cream Winter Special

When: Available now until Jan. 31st, 2021

Where: Gastown (25 Alexander Street, Vancouver) and Metrotown (4603 Kingsway,

Burnaby)

For more must-try bites and sips, be sure to check out our Food section.