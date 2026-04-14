One Richmond local is heading straight to the Vegas Strip after winning a massive $300,000 jackpot from BCLC’s Jack up the Jackpot contest at Cascades Casino Delta.

Richmond Jackpot Winner

When Brenda B. received a voicemail notifying her about the grand prize draw she just won, he was speechless. “I went, ‘What? Is this real? Oh my gosh!’” said Brenda. “Nothing like this has ever happened to me. I didn’t believe it!”

She got the voicemail while at work, with BCLC telling her that her name had been drawn on March 24, 2026 and that she won the contest’s grand prize. It wasn’t until later that night that she listened to the message and learned that she had won.

Brenda shared the good news with her daughter, who was “super excited” for her mother. Brenda’s plans for the winnings include “splurging” on an upcoming annual trip to Las Vegas with her friends. She’s going to “treat them to a nice meal.”

“We go to Vegas together every year and I’m excited to celebrate with them and have a little extra spending money!”

Aside from her trip, Brenda is also excited to reach her retirement goals with the win. “People have been asking me when I’m going to retire and it’s such a relief to now be able to do that soon.” She says it’s a life-changing experience to have won $300,000.

Other B.C. Winners

B.C. has had a fair number of winners in both 2025 and 2026. In October 2025, a Metro Vancouver couple won $500,000 after buying a ticket on a whim.

On a shopping trip together, couple Sang Eun Lee and Myung Jun Kim decided that they could buy a lottery ticket. “I was at home when I scanned the ticket on the [BCLC Lotto!] app and saw it was a winner,” said Lee. “I didn’t believe my eyes. My husband was at the gym and I had him come home to show him.”

Another Vancouver resident became $500,000 richer after 4/4 of her Extra numbers matched on the February 18, 2026 Lotto Max 6/49 draw. Lok Yan F. couldn’t believe her luck when it happened. “I was relaxing at home and used the [BCLC Lotto!] App,” she said. “I didn’t believe how many zeroes there were. I went to the mall to check on the machine and it said the same!”

If you’re feeling lucky, remember to know your limit, play within it before you buy a ticket.