New West Is Getting a Stunning New $107M Aquatics and Community Centre

New Westminster is getting a new recreation facility and it’s expected to be spectacular.

Construction on the New West community centre is expected to start in April 2021. The facility will include an aquatics area and will sit next to Canada Games Pool and Centennial Community Centre. Both of these facilities will remain open until the new community centre is complete.

“Our community has waited a long time for this day. I am very pleased that construction on the new aquatics and community centre is finally underway,” said Mayor Jonathan Coté.

New West Community Centre

The aquatics and community centre will be about 114,571 sq-ft in size. This massive space promises to be a space that is suited for all individuals of various ages, from toddlers to seniors.

It will have:

an 8-lane 50m pool

a leisure pool with a lazy river, hot pools and tot zone

fitness centre

2 gymnasiums

multi-purpose rooms

and community gathering spaces.

The Facility

With groundbreaking and construction expected to start in mid-April 2021, the new facility is scheduled to open in late 2023. No specific date has been provided.

Demolition of the old facilities and completion of the outdoor spaces is anticipated to be complete for summer 2024.

In the meantime, the old facilities will remain open, however there is limited access for parking. On-site parking will only be at the Cumberland Street parking lot. The residents should plan to arrive early for lessons and programs as parking will be limited starting April 6, 2021.

