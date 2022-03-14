Morning Truck Protest Caused Traffic Delays and People Are Confused

A convoy of trucks driving below the speed limit caused traffic delays between Brunette Ave. and the east end of the Port Mann Bridge this morning.

The sight of trucks in large numbers is emblematic of anti-pandemic mandate protests, but many are speculating that this slow rolling group of trucks is protesting gas prices and not the pandemic.

The convoy’s official message is unclear.

There was going to be a large protest at the B.C. legislature this weekend, which didn’t end up happening. Trucks made it to Victoria on Saturday but were dispersed by the afternoon.

Comments on Twitter range from confused to angry.

What are they protesting now? Their ability to be jackasses? https://t.co/9iSfLTGGGJ — Jason Williams (@sonjay_1) March 14, 2022

Not a freedom Convoy folks. They’re locals. Notice it’s all dump trucks ? A little observation goes a long way. Same with a little brains. What trucker protests “gas” prices. Not sure who edited this https://t.co/F0zjYUq17b — Brattani (@Brittanirussel8) March 14, 2022

Bloody media

We think issue could be about high fuel costs ,meanwhile these drivers are burning expensive fuel with their latest stunt,causing commuters to burn more fuel

Highway 1 protest slows westbound traffic in Surrey, Coquitlam | CityNews Vancouver https://t.co/zgeBsErdIY — Tracey 🇨🇦 🇺🇦🌻3💉😷 BIPOC+🌈 ally #TeamTrudeau (@mustangmadd) March 14, 2022

Several people tweeted that the idea of protesting gas prices, by driving and using gas was absurd.

Traffic is clear now.

