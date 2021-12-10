Here’s The First Look Inside Surrey’s New Holiday Themed Light Walk

The world of Lumagica promised enchantment + magic and they definitely delivered at this year’s event.

This new holiday attraction in Surrey opened up in early December and is not disappointing. With the Cloverdale Fairgrounds transformed into an enchanting festive light extravaganza, this is truly a unique experience. Visitors have been loving the first opening week, some saying it’s a “must-see.”

We are taking a look inside Surrey’s Lumagica to see what it looks like.

A First Look At Lumagica

If you are deciding to go to Lumagica, tickets can be purchased online, and the event ends on December 30, 2021.

Find more information here.

