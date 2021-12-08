Dazzling Displays to Walk or Drive-By in Surrey & Delta This Holiday Season

If you love the sparkle and twinkling of lights, this is probably your favourite season.

This holiday, you can experience beautiful displays without going too far from your home. Whether it be for Christmas events or a magnificently decorated neighbourhood homes, there are plenty of lights to take in.

Here is a roundup of all the Christmas lights to see in and around Surrey and Delta this year.

Events To Attend

Surrey Holiday Lights Festival

Surrey Holiday Lights has transformed Surrey Civic Plaza into an intimate, magical winter wonderland. This is a dazzling new holiday lights and music festival with immersive and wondrous indoor and outdoor displays. Enjoy Surrey Holiday Lights between 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. daily, from now until January 2, 2022.

Address: Surrey Civic Plaza, at 13450 104 Avenue, Surrey

Lumagica

For the first time ever, Lumagica will be coming to BC. The massive light festival will be taking place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.The fairgrounds will be transformed into various magical lands that capture the spirit of the holidays. Stroll on a 1km walk that is fully light up and take a light tunnel through to Gingerbread lane. It eventually leads you to a North Pole village and tonnes of amazing displays.

Address: Cloverdale Fairgrounds – 17607-17905 62 Ave, Surrey

Bear Creek Park Christmas Train

The miniature train at Surrey’s Bear Creek Park is a festive right through the forest that is completely decked out with Christmas lights and displays to entertain your littles ones. In additional to a beautiful lights display you can reserve to see Santa as well and enjoy everything that Winterfest 2021 has to offer.

Address: 13750 88 Avenue, Surrey

White Rock Bright Walk

Starting this weekend, the White Rock Pier will be decorated in magical lights and set up with displays full of holiday cheer for “Bright Walk”. Transforming the popular location to be seemingly right out of a Christmas movie. On December 4, there is a free outdoor event with entertainment, food, hot chocolate and more.

Address: Memorial Park on Marine Drive, White Rock

Potters Christmas Store

The Christmas Store at Potters Nursery is back. The entire nursery has transformed into a magical winter wonderland and has loads of displays to entertain you with. The massive 28,000 sq-ft space is full of enchanted decor, wonderful gifts, and so much more. A number of themes that make this spot worthy of being added to your holiday “things to do” bucket list.

Address: 19158 48 Ave, Surrey

Get Some Holiday Scares at Cougar Creek

If a spooky Christmas event with live actors, new Christmas soundtracks, and new creepy Christmas decorations, is your thing, check out Cougar Creek’s House of Horrors – “Xmas of Chaos” haunted house in Surrey. It’s a twisted take on Christmas, including “Sadistic Santa” and “Psycho Snowmen.”

Address: 12530 72 Avenue, Surrey

Festive Lights To Drive By

Wish Upon A Star Lights



The Wish Upon A Star light display is back this year with all donations going to BC Children’s Hospital. This is their fourth year at this location.

Address: 19367 62A Avenue, Surrey

Totally Sleighed It



This house ‘Totally Sleighed It’ as their Christmas light display is on nightly with all donations going to Jessie Lee Elementary. You can tune your radio to 89.7FM and listen to synced music.

Address: 15967 19A Avenue, Surrey

Dazzling Surrey Display

This home has been decorating with all the works for years. They collect both non-perishable items and cash for the local food bank.

Address: 16468 104 Avenue, Surrey

Christmas at the Bihal Residence

Back by popular demand, these displays are beautiful and all lit up for the season.

Address: 11423 Heath Crescent, Delta

Walnut Grove Light Show

Experience this show that is more than just lights, it’s a whole performance.

Address: 9211 211B Street, Langley

Penguins Celebrate Christmas

From sledding to ice skating to decorating for Christmas, penguins celebrate the joy of Christmas.

Address: 6474 197 Street, Langley

