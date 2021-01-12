Stop and smell the roses (or lavender in this case). An all-new lavender farm is opening in Richmond this spring and it has been appropriately coined ‘Lavenderland.’

It’s slated to open June 19th and will offer guests a serene place to visit where they can soak up the stunning sea of purple.

In case you didn’t know, there are a variety of different lavender plants and the farm will feature a bunch of them. They include: Melissa, Super Blue, Grosso and French varieties of the aromatic flower.

Melissa lavender helps to improve sleep quality and Super Blue lavender is commonly used in essential oils to reduce stress and promote relaxation.

Grosso lavender can promote muscle relaxation and reduce migraines while French lavender is used mostly for ornamental purposes.

There will also be a gift shop available on-site where you can purchase lavender-based essential oils as well as a plethora of skin care and cleaning products.

The lavender farm will be open 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily throughout the summer months until September 7th.

Book your tickets ahead of time starting March 1st by visiting their website.

Lavenderland

When: Grand opening on June 19th, 2021

Where: 8460 Steveston Highway, Richmond

Cost: $15 per person, $40 per family (both limited to one hour visit)

