Ride On The Back Of A 24 Ft. T-Rex At This Dinosaur Exhibit In Vancouver

Jurassic Quest in Vancouver is set to give Jurassic Fest in Surrey a run for its money this spring.

The quest will hit the Vancouver Convention Centre from May 13 – 15, and then move onto the Tradex in Abbotsford from May 20 – 23.

According to its website “Jurassic Quest is North America’s largest and most realistic Dinosaur event.”

This dinosaur event comes one month after another robotic dinosaur exhibit, Jurassic Fest takes place at the Cloverdale Fairgrounds.

The quest’s list of attractions is impressive – offering dinosaur rides, walking dinosaurs, baby dinosaurs you can hold and a baby dinosaur show.

It also boasts several interactive events to keep your kids occupied and educated on all things dinosaur.

Kids tickets for Jurassic Quest range from $34 for a standard ticket or $52 for unlimited rides. Adult tickets are $34.50. There is no unlimited ride option for adults.

Jurassic Quest Vancouver 2022

When: May 13 – 15

Where: Vancouver Convention Centre

Admission: Standard admission for kids and adults is $34.50, unlimited ride passes for kids are $52

Jurassic Quest Abbotsford

When: May 20 – 23

Where: Tradex Convention Centre

Admission: Standard admission for kids and adults is $34.50, unlimited ride passes for kids are $52

Sign up for our weekly newsletter and be the first to know about the best things to explore and experience in Metro Vancouver.