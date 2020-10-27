Langley Zoo Transforming Into Glow Gardens With A Million Twinkling Lights

The Greater Vancouver Zoo in Langley will be transforming into a winter wonderland—just in time for Christmas.

The popular attraction plans to welcome guests to celebrate the holiday season with its Glow Gardens, made up of a million twinkling lights.

Kicking off Nov. 18th and running until Jan. 2nd—the magical outdoor event will feature larger-than-life lighted displays and a 100-foot dancing light tunnel.

Of course, there will also be festive music and holiday food and drink favourites.

The family-friendly event also allows kids to help Santa find his lost presents—which are scattered throughout the park.

Several COVID-19 safety measures will also be in place. Staff are required to wear masks and guests are recommended to wear them as well.

Hand sanitizer stations are located throughout the venue and there will be no cash sales.

Groups must stay together and remain six feet away from other guests. Extra space has been added between the exhibits to allow for social distancing.

Glow Gardens at the Greater Vancouver Zoo

When: Nov. 18th, 2020 to Jan 2nd, 2021

Where: 5048 264 Street, Aldergrove

Cost: $19.99 per adult and $65.99 per family (two adults and three children). Children three and under are free

For more things to do in Metro Vancouver, check out our Travel & Outdoors section.