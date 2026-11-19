The Parade of Lights brings vibrant holiday spirit to downtown Port Coquitlam! As the first event of its kind in the Tri-Cities, the Parade of Lights showcases a procession of City vehicles, community organizations, local businesses, and walking groups — all decorated in festive lights.

You can expect to see City vehicles, community organizations, local businesses, and walking groups all dressed in festive lights. Be sure to keep your eye out for a special appearance from Santa Claus himself!

The parade begins at 5:00pm at Port Coquitlam Community Centre and travel through downtown Port Coquitlam. It’s going to be a showcase of the city’s vibrant holiday spirit, packed with a beautifully-lit procession.

For an unforgettable day, head to Port Coquitlam Community Centre for the Parade of Lights!

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Date: December 5, 2026

📍 Location: Downtown Port Coquitlam (parade starts Port Coquitlam Community Centre)

🎟️ More Info: Parade of Lights