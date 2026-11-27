This winter, strap on some skates and frolic in one of Vancouver’s most beloved ice rinks. Enjoy the downtown vibes as you glide along the ice with your friends, date, or whoever you like skating with.

Robson Square Ice Rink

This Robson Square Ice Rink has always been a popular spot for holiday shoppers. Conveniently located in the centre of downtown, it is an outdoor rink with a glass ceiling that beautifully lights up for the festive season.

It provides guests a unique experience, skating around while taking in the hustle and bustle of the busiest time of year. Nothing says the holidays quite like it.

Rink Schedule

Hours of Operations: Sunday to Saturday: 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM

Sunday to Saturday: 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM Holiday Hours: Christmas Eve (December 24th): 9:00 AM to 5:00 PM Christmas Day (December 25th): 12:00 PM to 5:00 PM Boxing Day (December 26th): 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM New Year’s Eve (December 31st): 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM New Year’s Day (January 1st): 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM



Rental Pricing

The rink’s skate rental and a café area is expected to open as well, along with their heated outdoor patio. Skating is free for those who brings their own skates, or you can rent a pair for a small fee.

Skate Rental: $5.00

Ice Cleat Rental: $3.00

Skate Sharpening (when available): $5.00

*Prices above include tax and helmets are free of charge, and helmets are mandatory for everyone 12 years and under. Skate rental ends 30 minutes prior to close.

Note that as a condition of skating at Robson Square, all guests will be required to agree to this Release Agreement at the time of purchase.

EVENT DETAILS:

📅 Dates: November 30, 2026 – February 28, 2027

📍 Location: Robson Square

🎟️ More Info: Robson Square Ice Skating