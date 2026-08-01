Vancouver’s waterfront is getting one more major celebration before summer wraps up.

Although the event was initially cancelled, Concord Pacific and TD announced that they would continue its legacy rather than skip 2026. Instead of a weekend-long event, this year’s celebration will be condensed into a single day. However, it will remain free and feature a range of community celebrations.

Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Summer Regatta 2026

The Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Summer Regatta will take place at Concord Pacific Place and False Creek on Saturday, August 22.

Organized by Dragon Boat BC, the Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Regatta will serve as a bridge between the full-scale 2025 and 2027 Concord Pacific Dragon Boat Festivals. Despite the one-day format, the program will extend well beyond racing, with live music, cultural programming, local artisans and food trucks planned throughout the day.

For the teams on the water, the event will also carry some higher stakes. The regatta will be the final time trial for some of North America’s top dragon boat teams before they travel to Taiwan the following week for the 2026 Club Crew World Championships.

Away from the races, the TD Main Stage will feature an exclusively local culture and music lineup. Globally recognized EDM artist Hoang is set to headline with a special hometown performance to help close out the summer.

The event grounds will also feature displays and activities from Chinatown groups, Indigenous elders and organizations, local artisans and food trucks. Together, the programming is designed to showcase the cultural roots of dragon boat racing alongside Vancouver’s current creative community.

The celebration will begin before race day. On August 15, Dragon Boat BC and the Chinese Canadian Museum will present a family-oriented program by Five Blessings Collective in Chinatown. The live audio play will explore the roots of dragon boat culture.

Event Lineup

Friday August 7, 5:00 PM – Team Registration/Name Change Deadline

Friday August 15 – Family Discovery: Community in Dragon Boating in collaboration with the Chinese Canadian Museum

When: August 15, 11:30 AM (English) and 1:30 PM (Cantonese)

Where: Chinese Canadian Museum, 51 East Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: Included with Museum Admission

Tickets: Online reservation required

Saturday August 22 – EVENT DAY

8:00 AM-6:00 PM – Race Hours Mandatory Steers/Administrator Briefing ~8:00 AM near Marshalling Medals: Gold, silver, bronze presented 30 minutes after each final from the medal podium.

9:00 AM-6:00 PM – Public Event

Festival Entertainment + Performances

Guests can expect a full day of celebration with something for everyone, from live performances at the TD Main Stage and vibrant Community Pavilions showcasing local voices, to roaming entertainment that brings energy throughout the event. Attendees can also take part in hands-on arts and crafts, watch artisan demonstrations, and discover a variety of interactive experiences designed to highlight creativity, community, and connection.

Performers includes:

Headliner: Globally-renowned EDM artist HOANG

Globally-renowned EDM artist HOANG Gissala

Sarah McLachlan School of Music

Michelle Kwan

Hon Hsing Athletic Club

Face Changing Performers

On Site Amenities

Race Registrar: in Plaza by Creekside Community Centre

Washrooms: located inside Creekside Community Centre, and by TD Main Stage zone

Water: fountain inside Creekside Community Centre by TD Main Stage zone

First Aid: First Aid attendant by fountain and on docks. AED and first aid kits on docks and inside Creekside Community Centre

Food Trucks: Concord Pacific Place at Carrall Street and seawall

Vendors: Concord Pacific Place at Carrall Street

Results Board: Online link coming soon

Team Photo Wall: By Racer Village at the fountain. Visit the team photo wall after your last race, regardless of if you win a medal to capture the day’s memories!

Event Road Detours and Adjustments

Bike slow down zones will be in effect around Concord Pacific Place and Marshalling. A lane of parking on Pacific Boulevard will be temporarily converted into loading zone only for the race day. Additional security measures will be provided around the site along the seawall and Carrall Street and on-water. The closures and detours will be supported by VPD officers on site through the day.

No Parking Zones : Pacific Boulevard from Griffiths Way to Carrall Street.

: Pacific Boulevard from Griffiths Way to Carrall Street. Street Closures : Carall Street from Pacific Boulevard southbound.

: Carall Street from Pacific Boulevard southbound. Bike Lane Slow Down Zones: Seawall from Plaza of Nations to Concord Community Park

Seawall from Plaza of Nations to Concord Community Park Racer Drop Off: Pacific Boulevard from Griffiths Way to Carrall Street (strict 2 minute drop off only)

Pacific Boulevard from Griffiths Way to Carrall Street (strict 2 minute drop off only) Parking: Pay parking lots available by Rogers Arena. Racers will be provided 1 parking pass per team for the marked parking lots.

EVENT DETAILS

📅 Date: Saturday, August 22, 2026 from 9 am – 6 pm

📍 Location: Concord Pacific Place and False Creek

🎟️ Cost: Free and all ages